Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $350.55 Million Holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,644,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,130 shares during the quarter. Extra Space Storage makes up about 2.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.98% of Extra Space Storage worth $350,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.12, for a total value of $125,663.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,600.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $12,410,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 96,895 shares in the company, valued at $14,146,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,610 shares of company stock valued at $20,469,703. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXR opened at $147.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.86 and a 52 week high of $149.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.63.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.