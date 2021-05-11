Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $430.03 Million Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,804,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 726,939 shares during the period. UDR accounts for about 3.2% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 3.30% of UDR worth $430,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of UDR by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of UDR by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 122,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 47,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at $104,584,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 175.3% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 295,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,354,000 after purchasing an additional 188,146 shares in the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.91.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. 2.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR stock opened at $46.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 106.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $47.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.46). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. As a group, analysts expect that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.71%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

