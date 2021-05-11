Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $83.72 Million Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,243,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.96% of Agree Realty worth $83,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Agree Realty by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 7,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $63.61 per share, with a total value of $500,610.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 444,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,252,445.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Simon Leopold bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.75 per share, with a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,473.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 19,870 shares of company stock valued at $1,263,111 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.50 to $74.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.61.

ADC stock opened at $70.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.04. Agree Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $54.94 and a 1 year high of $73.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.35). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 84.42%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

