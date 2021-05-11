Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stake in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,101,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 440,524 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust comprises about 1.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 2.02% of Americold Realty Trust worth $196,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 9.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 124,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,455 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,498.3% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust by 269.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pasadena Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 157,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after buying an additional 36,557 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COLD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Americold Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Americold Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, CEO Fred W. Boehler sold 191,097 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $7,070,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,368 shares in the company, valued at $16,626,616. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $202,950.00. Insiders have sold 225,545 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,220 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $38.59 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. Americold Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $32.38 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.08.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). Americold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $634.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Americold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 75.21%.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

