Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 3,997.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,263,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159,027 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.98% of Kimco Realty worth $79,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KIM. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 459,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 137,259 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 240.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 91,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 64,400 shares during the last quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,895,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 100,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,734,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,063,000 after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KIM. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kimco Realty from $15.90 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.23.

KIM stock opened at $21.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.73. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 83.81% and a return on equity of 17.35%. On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.26%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

