Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,232 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $23,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 49.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $183.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $215.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.97. The stock has a market cap of $61.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.16. Baidu, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.94 and a 52-week high of $354.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their target price on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. OTR Global upgraded Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Baidu from $292.00 to $324.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.