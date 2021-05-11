Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) by 23.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,646,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 512,542 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Kilroy Realty worth $108,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 89,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,036,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KRC. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Scotiabank upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.91.

In other news, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 23,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total value of $1,607,763.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Tyler H. Rose sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.31, for a total transaction of $683,100.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 153,455 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,511.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $67.42 on Tuesday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $45.28 and a 12-month high of $70.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.34 and its 200-day moving average is $61.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.63). Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $235.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. Kilroy Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

