Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 10,439 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,163 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $99,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $8,021,574,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Facebook by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,382,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,299,199,000 after acquiring an additional 9,362,408 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1,791.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,405,858 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014,302 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Facebook by 357.0% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 4,219,334 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,152,553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Facebook by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,642,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $995,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,000 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FB. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Facebook from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.87.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.63, for a total transaction of $11,528,942.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total value of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,809,172 shares of company stock worth $530,603,599. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook stock opened at $305.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.30 billion, a PE ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.69 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $304.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.35.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

