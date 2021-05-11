Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 1,750,000 Shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF (NASDAQ:EBIZ) by 196.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,642,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 38.08% of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF worth $90,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EBIZ. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,285,000 after buying an additional 20,961 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000.

NASDAQ EBIZ opened at $32.94 on Tuesday. Global X Funds – Global X E-commerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.65.

