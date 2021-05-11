Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 321,146 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 15.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 321,146 shares during the period. Sun Communities comprises 2.6% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 2.12% of Sun Communities worth $355,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its position in Sun Communities by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $165.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.53. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.81 and a 52 week high of $168.24.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Sun Communities had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $442.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SUI. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Sun Communities in a report on Sunday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.67.

In other news, Director Stephanie W. Bergeron sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $463,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,709,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of September 30, 2020, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 432 communities comprising nearly 146,000 developed sites in 32 states and Ontario, Canada.

