Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 3,776,019 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. Host Hotels & Resorts comprises about 2.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 2.87% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $341,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HST. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 257,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,024,000 after buying an additional 78,266 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 695,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,713,000 after buying an additional 83,000 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 42,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,095,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,452,000 after buying an additional 156,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HST opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.06 and a 1 year high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James cut Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

