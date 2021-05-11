Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 99,549 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,134,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,549 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Weyerhaeuser worth $111,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of WY opened at $40.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $41.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a PE ratio of 99.49 and a beta of 1.96.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

In related news, CFO Nancy S. Loewe acquired 10,000 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.56 per share, for a total transaction of $385,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,537.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 15,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $617,361.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.