Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 205,998 shares during the quarter. Public Storage makes up approximately 4.4% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Public Storage worth $597,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $12,831,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Public Storage from $262.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.13.

NYSE PSA opened at $277.16 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a PEG ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $172.11 and a fifty-two week high of $283.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 earnings per share. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

