Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,724,966 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,611,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,724,966 shares during the period. Invitation Homes accounts for 1.8% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 1.34% of Invitation Homes worth $243,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Invitation Homes by 148.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 148,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 88,801 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after buying an additional 381,913 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $561,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 65,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Invitation Homes by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,556 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INVH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.00.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 106.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $35.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.28.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

