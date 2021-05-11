Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,795,188 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,158,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,795,188 shares during the quarter. Simon Property Group comprises about 3.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 1.27% of Simon Property Group worth $473,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional increased its position in Simon Property Group by 137.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 2,192.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $126.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.82. The company has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.25 and a 52 week high of $128.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 43.19%.

In related news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. bought 385 shares of Simon Property Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Simon Property Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Compass Point upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.19.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

