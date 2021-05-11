Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 430,000 Shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,540,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430,000 shares during the quarter. Global X Conscious Companies ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 62.68% of Global X Conscious Companies ETF worth $278,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,722,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after buying an additional 67,218 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the 4th quarter worth $481,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF stock opened at $30.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.20. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a 12-month low of $19.35 and a 12-month high of $31.10.

