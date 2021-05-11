Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 57,122 Shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,304,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 57,122 shares during the quarter. Lamar Advertising comprises about 0.9% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.29% of Lamar Advertising worth $122,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Lamar Advertising by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on LAMR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of LAMR opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a twelve month low of $56.13 and a twelve month high of $107.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day moving average of $85.96.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $370.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

