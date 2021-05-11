Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,254,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 161,312 shares during the period. Essex Property Trust makes up 2.5% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 1.93% of Essex Property Trust worth $340,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in Essex Property Trust by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $303.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.40.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $291.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.30 and a 1-year high of $300.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $285.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.45). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 39.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.08. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 62.48%.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

