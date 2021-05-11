Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. trimmed its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,277,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 75,303 shares during the period. Spirit Realty Capital comprises 1.0% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 2.85% of Spirit Realty Capital worth $139,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,079,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $53,199,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,861,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $596,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,086 shares in the last quarter. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the 4th quarter worth $20,323,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -584.18 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.88 and a 12 month high of $48.05.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.74). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 0.46%. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

In related news, EVP Jay Young sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $705,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,364. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRC. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.