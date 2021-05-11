Danaher (DHR) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Danaher (NYSE: DHR) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/3/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $265.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $280.00 to $315.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Danaher had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

4/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $253.00 to $285.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $249.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Danaher had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $275.00 to $315.00.

4/9/2021 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $241.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Danaher is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead. Also, its inorganic activities, including acquisitions and divestments, are boons. For 2021, the company anticipates core revenue growth in low-double digits, whereas it reported a 9.5% increase in 2020. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost core sales by 5% in 2021. However, a rise in costs and expenses might be concerning for the company. Also, high debts raise financial obligations and international businesses have associated risks. In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have underperformed the industry. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have been revised downward for the first quarter of 2021, 2021 and 2022.”

3/16/2021 – Danaher was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $228.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Danaher is poised to gain from Danaher Business System (“DBS”), the policy of rewarding shareholders and investment in product innovation in the quarters ahead. Also, its inorganic activities, including acquisitions and divestments, are boons. For 2021, the company anticipates core revenue growth in low-double digits, whereas it reported a 9.5% increase in 2020. The pandemic-led tailwinds are expected to boost core sales by 5% in 2021. In the past 60 days, the company's earnings estimates have been revised upward for 2021. However, a rise in costs and expenses might be concerning for the company. Also, high debts raise financial obligations and international businesses have associated risks. In the past three months, Danaher’s shares have underperformed the industry.”

Shares of DHR stock opened at $259.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.75. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $155.61 and a 1-year high of $261.43. The company has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 19.00%.

In other news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 4,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.32, for a total value of $1,128,042.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,078,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total transaction of $1,575,133.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock worth $7,936,729 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

