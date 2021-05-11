Danaos (NYSE:DAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) released its earnings results on Sunday. The shipping company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Danaos had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 31.89%.

Danaos stock traded down $6.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. The company had a trading volume of 20,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,590. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.72. Danaos has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $32.49.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Fearnley Fonds assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Danaos from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.56.

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

