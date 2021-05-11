DAPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 95.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Over the last week, DAPS Coin has traded up 39% against the US dollar. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DAPS Coin has a total market cap of $15.06 million and $1,975.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.92 or 0.00085086 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00076546 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00019114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00061571 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $504.32 or 0.00877157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.61 or 0.00063682 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00108540 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,352,318,300 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

