DATA Price Tops $0.0017 (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 11th. One DATA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DATA has a market cap of $19.10 million and approximately $7.78 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DATA has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DATA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00084998 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00019351 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.77 or 0.00062605 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.53 or 0.00063932 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00836029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.59 or 0.00107802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001892 BTC.

About DATA

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It launched on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . DATA’s official message board is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

DATA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.