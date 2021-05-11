Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Holdings Boosted by Glynn Capital Management LLC

Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,288 shares during the period. Datadog comprises about 2.4% of Glynn Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Glynn Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Datadog worth $24,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,271,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,219,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,989,000 after buying an additional 2,002,436 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,090,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,950,000 after buying an additional 541,225 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,121,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,638,000 after buying an additional 564,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,966,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,427,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.95.

In other Datadog news, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total transaction of $866,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,763.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 241,350 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $20,087,560.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,971 shares in the company, valued at $33,705,736.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,411,265 shares of company stock worth $122,866,561. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Datadog stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,789. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,546.15 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $119.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.06.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

