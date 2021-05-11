Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 54.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,407,228 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 495,526 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of Datadog worth $117,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the third quarter worth $849,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC now owns 49,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 5,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 352,050 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.22, for a total transaction of $29,297,601.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,758,543.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.53, for a total value of $866,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,411,265 shares of company stock valued at $122,866,561. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Datadog from $135.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Datadog in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.95.

Datadog stock opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.06. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $119.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,561.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

