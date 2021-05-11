Datawallet (DXT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $9,054.00

Datawallet (CURRENCY:DXT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. Datawallet has a market cap of $264,611.15 and $9,054.00 worth of Datawallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Datawallet coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Datawallet has traded 22% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Datawallet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00083760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00019219 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.49 or 0.00060366 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00065860 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.62 or 0.00107447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $439.00 or 0.00791171 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001747 BTC.

About Datawallet

Datawallet (CRYPTO:DXT) is a coin. Datawallet’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,222,225 coins. Datawallet’s official Twitter account is @DataWalletHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Datawallet is /r/datawallethq . The official website for Datawallet is datawallet.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataWallet is a decentralized Customer-to-Business data exchange to allow users to control and monetize their data for DataWallet tokens (DXT). “

Buying and Selling Datawallet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datawallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datawallet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Datawallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Datawallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datawallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.