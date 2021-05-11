Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells $300,310.92 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $300,310.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $51.73.
Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.
About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?
Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.