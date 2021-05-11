Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Sells $300,310.92 in Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP Robert William Edmund sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total value of $300,310.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 33,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,452,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of PLAY stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,071,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,013. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.45 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 2.07. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 1-year low of $8.43 and a 1-year high of $51.73.

Get Dave & Buster's Entertainment alerts:

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $116.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.25 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 60.06% and a negative net margin of 18.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAY. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,433,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,102,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $14.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, William Blair raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.96.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.