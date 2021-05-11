Davis Rea LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Davis Rea LTD. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for 1.8% of Davis Rea LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Davis Rea LTD.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $3,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 80,119 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 390,451 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $46,067,000 after purchasing an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,768 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after acquiring an additional 13,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.23.

NYSE HD opened at $341.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The firm has a market cap of $366.78 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.49. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $226.20 and a 52 week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.