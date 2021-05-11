Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD) Trading Down 1%

Davis Select Worldwide ETF (BATS:DWLD)’s stock price traded down 1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $34.11 and last traded at $34.55. 28,658 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.89.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.89.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Worldwide ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.