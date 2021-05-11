DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.25.

DBVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut DBV Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on DBV Technologies from $4.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DBV Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised DBV Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $95,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in DBV Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 500.0% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in DBV Technologies by 21.0% in the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 23,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DBVT opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. DBV Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $683.41 million, a P/E ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About DBV Technologies

DBV Technologies SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in 4 to 11 years of age children, adolescents, and adults.

