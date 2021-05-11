DDKoin (DDK) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.05 Million

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last seven days, DDKoin has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. DDKoin has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $14,737.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DDKoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001082 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 48.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00022578 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00028820 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00012216 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00015476 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003734 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005087 BTC.

Endor Protocol (EDR) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000119 BTC.

DDKoin Profile

DDKoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DDKoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DDKoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

