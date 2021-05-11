DecentBet 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $889.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One DecentBet coin can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar. DecentBet has a market capitalization of $688,471.16 and approximately $889.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DecentBet alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086012 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019517 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00063855 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $502.69 or 0.00880956 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.51 or 0.00063980 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 41% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,939.58 or 0.10408965 BTC.

About DecentBet

DecentBet is a coin. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DecentBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DecentBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DecentBet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DecentBet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.