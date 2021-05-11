Decentral Games (DG) Price Tops $340.30 on Exchanges

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $70.75 million and approximately $280,527.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for about $340.30 or 0.00596754 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decentral Games alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002641 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.32 or 0.00656412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.54 or 0.00069330 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.13 or 0.00250994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003932 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $663.41 or 0.01163360 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00032351 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games’ launch date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling Decentral Games

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentral Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentral Games should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentral Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decentral Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decentral Games and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.