Decentral Games Market Capitalization Achieves $68.36 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 10th. One Decentral Games coin can now be purchased for about $328.79 or 0.00595148 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentral Games has a market cap of $68.36 million and $218,456.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentral Games has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $458.43 or 0.00829828 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00065900 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 150.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $137.42 or 0.00248748 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $671.58 or 0.01215660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00029262 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.17 or 0.00713498 BTC.

Decentral Games Profile

Decentral Games launched on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,907 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

