Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBTX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.80.

Several research firms have weighed in on DBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Decibel Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Decibel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Casdin Partners Master Fund, L bought 575,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $10,350,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $24,501,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Decibel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Decibel Therapeutics stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.33. 76,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,955. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.84 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.21.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

