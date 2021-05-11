Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) Reaches New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after HC Wainwright lowered their price target on the stock from $80.00 to $75.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals traded as low as $32.26 and last traded at $33.53, with a volume of 444890 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink raised Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.89.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.84, for a total value of $644,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,254,186 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.10.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.35 million. The business’s revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

