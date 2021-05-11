DeepOnion Market Capitalization Reaches $21.57 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $21.57 million and approximately $32,827.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 29.2% lower against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.96 or 0.00001684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012287 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006409 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000347 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002361 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00061766 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,487,440 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

DeepOnion Coin Trading

