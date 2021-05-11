DeFi Yield Protocol (DYP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.50 Million

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 11th. DeFi Yield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $809,033.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 15.5% lower against the dollar. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00002754 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.18 or 0.00638633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00067936 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $141.70 or 0.00250545 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004004 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $656.67 or 0.01161131 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00031908 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $436.78 or 0.00772311 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,816,333 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

