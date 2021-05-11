DeHive (DHV) Price Tops $5.87 on Exchanges

DeHive (CURRENCY:DHV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 11th. DeHive has a total market capitalization of $1.80 million and $703,827.00 worth of DeHive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeHive has traded 48.5% higher against the dollar. One DeHive coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.87 or 0.00010452 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $394.93 or 0.00703402 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.76 or 0.00067251 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.45 or 0.00243033 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003889 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $665.45 or 0.01185229 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00029618 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.79 or 0.00735223 BTC.

DeHive Coin Profile

DeHive’s total supply is 1,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,211 coins. DeHive’s official Twitter account is @dehive_finance

