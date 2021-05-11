DEJAVE (DJV) Price Hits $1,369.43 on Major Exchanges

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. One DEJAVE coin can currently be bought for about $1,369.43 or 0.02429567 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DEJAVE has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and $194.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEJAVE has traded down 0.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DEJAVE alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $368.19 or 0.00653217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00067283 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $143.20 or 0.00254054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.74 or 0.01172241 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00032015 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $435.85 or 0.00773269 BTC.

DEJAVE Profile

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. The official website for DEJAVE is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEJAVE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEJAVE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.