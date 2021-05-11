DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 2,383 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 264.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $1,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UHAL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,882,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 688,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,334,000 after acquiring an additional 35,005 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 4,684.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,128,000 after acquiring an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Perpetual Investment Management Limited bought a new stake in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,331,000. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AMERCO by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 138,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,799,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMERCO alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Respino Laurence J. De sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.00, for a total value of $60,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 42.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMERCO stock opened at $632.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 24.43 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $607.00 and a 200-day moving average of $502.03. AMERCO has a 52-week low of $277.21 and a 52-week high of $657.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.13.

About AMERCO

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.