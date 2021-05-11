DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 55,116 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,116 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cameco were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCJ. FMR LLC grew its position in Cameco by 45,417.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 98,101 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Cameco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 25,793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cameco by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 791,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 72,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

CCJ stock opened at $19.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,965,000.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.15.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Cameco had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.34%. The business had revenue of $290.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCJ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cameco from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates in two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

