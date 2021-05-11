DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Acquires 6,617 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.08% of Navient worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Navient by 197.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Navient by 143.4% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Navient alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 52 week low of $6.14 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a quick ratio of 12.02 and a current ratio of 12.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.90.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navient Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.19.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.