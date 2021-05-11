DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,479,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,055 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,968,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $162,802,000 after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,532.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,277,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,043 shares in the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,420,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 477,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,192,000 after acquiring an additional 258,647 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RCKT shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.35 on Tuesday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.53 and a 12-month high of $67.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.30 and a quick ratio of 7.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.56). Analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has four clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

