DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Boosts Stock Position in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 70.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,069 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Discovery were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 140.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 89,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 52,336 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 615,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,114,000 after buying an additional 68,449 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in Discovery by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 142,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 64,765 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Discovery stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.46. Discovery, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.80 and a 12 month high of $66.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DISCK shares. TheStreet cut Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

