DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 104,206 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) by 1,798.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,206 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 49.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 26,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Physicians Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $18.55 on Tuesday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $20.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.42 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $113.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.59 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 20.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.93%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.