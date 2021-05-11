DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 1,396 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,597 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Abiomed were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abiomed by 41.7% in the first quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,072,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Abiomed by 149.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in Abiomed by 139.9% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Abiomed during the first quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

ABMD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abiomed from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abiomed from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Abiomed from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Abiomed from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $348.33.

Shares of ABMD stock opened at $282.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $320.74 and a 200 day moving average of $306.47. Abiomed, Inc. has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $387.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Abiomed had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $241.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Abiomed, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Abiomed Company Profile

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

