DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 218,100 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 614.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,570 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 218,100 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MBT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919,543 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,511,000 after acquiring an additional 49,424 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $567,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,710 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,740 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,075 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MBT opened at $8.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.62. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $9.81.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 142.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value added services through wireless and fixed lines; financial services; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

