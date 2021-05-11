DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 2,640 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,758 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Hasbro by 135.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,668,898.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.13.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $99.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.90. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $101.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.72.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.