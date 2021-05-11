DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Buys 997 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zscaler by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,897,000 after acquiring an additional 702,534 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,771,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,868,000 after purchasing an additional 133,887 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 206.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 672,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,301,000 after purchasing an additional 453,307 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,696,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,450,000 after purchasing an additional 28,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.99, for a total value of $1,133,940.00. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.21, for a total value of $249,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,263 shares in the company, valued at $542,343.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,812 shares of company stock worth $12,919,343 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $165.77 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $69.83 and a one year high of $230.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $182.10 and a 200 day moving average of $183.56. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 24.33% and a negative net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $157.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.45 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZS shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $217.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Zscaler from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.48.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

